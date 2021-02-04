Dover apartment fire displaces 8

Flames were showing from a first-floor apartment as firefighters arrived at 848 Woodcrest Drive in Dover on Wednesday afternoon, the Dover Fire Department said. (Submitted photo/Mike Steindl)

DOVER — Eight residents were displaced after a Wednesday blaze at an apartment complex, Dover Fire Department Chief David Carey said.



The fire at 848 Woodcrest Drive was reported at 2:30 p.m. and took about 30 minutes to bring under control, Chief Carey said. Two apartments were damaged by fire and smoke and two by smoke only, he said.



Firefighters arrived to see flames showing from a first-floor apartment and extending into the second floor at the Woodcrest Apartment Homes complex, according to Chief Carey. No injuries were reported, he said.

Two Woodcrest Apartment Homes residences were damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon, and another two by smoke only, the Dover Fire Department said. (Submitted photo/Mike Steindl)

Around 50 firefighters from Dover, Camden-Wyoming and Cheswold responded, Chief Carey said. Ambulances arrived from Leipsic and Camden-Wyoming, while Kent County Emergency Medical Services also were on scene.



Following cleanup operations, Chief Carey said firefighters returned to the station by 4 p.m.



The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning, the Dover Fire Marshal’s Office said.