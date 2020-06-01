Dover declares state of emergency, curfew

.DOVER – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has declared a state of emergency and a curfew Monday until 6 a.m. amid reports of looting and damage at the Dover Mall and surrounding areas.

This followed a day of peaceful protests in Dover over the police-related killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Earlier in the day, the Dover Police Department had advised motorists of delays on U.S. 13 in Dover related to the protests.

The protesters marched throughout city from Loockerman Street to The Green, Legislative Mall and down to the state police barracks in north Dover on U.S. 13.

It is uncertain how many, if any, of the original protesters were involved in the reported looting.