Dover eatery can reopen after addressing health code violations

MILFORD — A restaurant was ordered closed immediately last week after an inspection located dead roaches and crickets inside, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Live roaches were also seen at La Hacienda at 611 N. Dupont Boulevard during a nearly 2 1/2 hour routine inspection on Jan. 15, an inspector said. The check was conducted from 1:10 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the report.

Restaurant owner Carlos Estrada said the issues were addressed and La Hacienda was approved to open following a DPH re-inspection Tuesday.

“Our team took to heart what was said in the report and did the clean as required,” Mr. Estrada said. “Fortunately it wasn’t widespread and mostly contained to the bar area. Our employees feel very embarrassed and learned from it.”

Mr. Estrada said restaurant management worked with its pest management company to identity and avoid potential issues moving forward.

Among the other violations cited by an inspector last week were:

• Coffee machine drip spout; caked on food debris.

• Observed raw meat over ready to eat food items; Beef chicken over top of peppers and cut onions and peppers.

• Observed medication stored at wait station and at bar (Tylenol/Visine, Priolsec/Tums).

• Leak present at far hand sink; underneath sink.

• Water pooling under grill.

• Missing hand wash signs at kitchen had wash sinks.

• Food being stored on floor, at bar and walk in.

• No sanitizer in use in kitchen or at bar.

• Mops not air drying in rear of kitchen.

The restaurant was ordered to contact a licensed pest professional for scheduled treatment and correction all violations listed.

“I highly recommend furniture in seating area be moved and treated to eliminate harbor-age of pest,” the inspector wrote.

A closed sign was posted and not to be removed or covered. The restaurant was categorized as medium risk.

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com