Dover Elks Lodge membership drive on



DOVER — Dover Elks Lodge No. 1903 will kick off a fall membership drive beginning today.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a nonprofit organization that provides charitable and good deeds to the needy. In the last 67 years, Dover Elks Lodge No, 1903 alone has contributed over $7.2 million in charity to the surrounding community.

Primary emphasis of that giving has been to veterans; Scouts; scholarships to high school graduates; youth drug awareness; and other youth programs such as soccer and basketball contests, as well support of the annual Fishing Derby and Bicycle Rodeo.

Over the past four years, the Dover Elks Lodge has provided weekly meals for the homeless at a local shelter. Dover Elks also sponsors many dinners and activities to earn the money to pay for charities, and it offers a comfortable atmosphere to gather for fun and fellowship to meet new people while serving the community.

The Dover Elks Lodge now seeks new members to help champion the worthy programs to support the local community. Anyone who is over 21 and interested in becoming a member of the Dover Elks No. 1903 can stop by the lodge at 200 Saulsbury Road in Dover to request an overview, and application .