Dover Federal Credit Union to close Friday to observe Juneteenth

Dover – Dover Federal Credit Union will close Friday, June 19, to observe Juneteenth and employees will be paid for the day off.

“As a means of actively appreciating diversity within the workplace and within the communities that they serve, Dover Federal Credit Union has made the announcement that Juneteenth (Freedom Day) will now be celebrated company-wide despite the fact that it is not a federal holiday. All Dover Federal employees are receiving the day as a paid day off so they may join others in celebrating African American freedom,” stated a press release from the company.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Tyler Kuhn, AVP, Marketing and Digital Services said, “As a company we believe that this is a holiday that we need to observe. Juneteenth helps us in truthfully acknowledging a period in our history that has influenced and continues to influence who we are as a country today.”

On June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was put in place, General Gordon Granger of the United States Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order Number 3, which declared “all slaves are free.” Six months later, the Thirteenth Amendment was ratified, abolishing slavery. The celebrations taking place on June 19 became known as Juneteenth and the day was used for gatherings of family and friends, prayer, and focus on education and self-improvement.

Dover Federal Credit Union was originally founded on Dover Air Force Base in 1958 and has seven locations throughout the state with an eighth to open in Camden this year.