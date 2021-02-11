Dover Fire Department presses on through pandemic

The Dover Fire Department reported this week that it responded to 1,228 calls in 2020, including this blaze at Baytree Apartment Homes in April. (Delaware State News file photo)

DOVER — While many businesses and organizations throughout Delaware have been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic since March, the Dover Fire Department is not one of them.



The department, which is the only 100% volunteer firefighting force to serve a capital city in the United States, responded to 1,228 calls for service throughout 2020, Dover Fire Chief David Carey told members of City Council at their meeting Monday.



And while 519, or 42.3%, of those calls were for false or faulty alarms, there were still many serious emergencies the department had to tend to, including a blaze at Baytree Apartment Homes in early April that left a pair of buildings condemned and 24 residences deemed uninhabitable.



Then, on Aug. 4, a tornado that zigzagged and ripped through several areas of Dover spawned 70 calls for service within a six-hour span.



“In the year 2020, we responded to 1,228 calls for service,” said Chief Carey, in giving the fire department’s annual report to City Council. “Of course, these range from fire calls to rescue, to assisting with (emergency medical) services within the city and just outside the city within our fire district.



“Our average is normally around 90 calls a month, give or take a few. We had a large spike in August (last year), and that was due to the tornado, where we ran 70 calls within six hours, (including 52 weather-related calls).”



Throughout the course of 2020, Dover’s volunteer firefighters accumulated a total of 10,292 hours, which equates to 28 total man-hours per day.



Chief Carey said it can get frustrating, considering the department spent 2,476 of those hours last year tracking down more than 500 false alarms. The firefighters also responded to 182 “good intention” calls, which occur when someone smells smoke or sees something out of the ordinary.



“When it comes to the call volume by instance type, we ran 124 fires in the year 2020, which is 10% of our calls, and 132 for hazardous conditions (10.75%), which could be anything from smoke in the building to a fuel spill. And then, false alarms is a very high number — we had 519 false alarms,” the chief said. “Even with the great job that the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office does for us, we still have a lot of fire alarms that are malfunctions and are nuisance alarms.



“We also have quite a few ‘good intent’ calls that often don’t amount to anything.”



The fire department’s busiest day of the week in 2020 came on Tuesdays, when it received 223 calls for service. They got anywhere from between 157 to 223 calls each day of the week, including a second-highest 174 on Thursdays.



Chief Carey said he pays a lot of attention to those numbers, especially the department’s call volume by hour of day, because the department is working on adjusting the way that it staffs and operates the firehouse.



The call volumes tend to be down from early in the morning to about 9 a.m., before they see a spike that continues throughout the day.



“This is a very important report to us. It shows our call volume by hour of day,” he said. “This shows us where we need to adjust our staffing levels, and we’re working on moving towards a new staffing platform of a duty-crew program in the firehouse.



“That means volunteers would hang out in the firehouse for a certain amount of time a day, whether it be three hours or six hours or 12 hours, and while they’re here, they would staff a firetruck,” he explained. “The intent of that is to be able to put the firetruck on the street faster, rather than having firefighters responding from home.”



There is much more to being a firefighter than just running out and actively putting out blazes. There is assisting other emergency personnel during events like vehicle accidents; there were 121 such rescue operations last year.



There is also an abundance of training that takes place just to put the uniform on.



“As everyone knows, we have a lot of training that’s involved in being a firefighter,” Chief Carey said. “Last year, our training hours were down because of COVID. However, even with the COVID situation that is still going through the country, we were able to obtain 1,219 hours of training at the Delaware State Fire School and in-house training.



“The difference between state fire training and in-house training is when we send someone to the fire school to obtain a class or a certification, versus in-house training, which is when we do training on a Tuesday night, and we’re in the station tying knots or teaching people how to put a ladder up or pull hose.”



Chief Carey said there were a couple of unexpected bright spots for the fire department during 2020.



“Due to COVID, our fire-prevention activities were off,” he said. “Normally, we do school visits to the preschools and to the elementary schools; however, we were unable to do that.



“So we teamed up with the Capital School District and created a virtual fire-prevention video, and in 30 days, it reached 38,800 people, which is probably 10 times what we normally touch over the week of fire prevention. Normally, we average about 4,000 children, and we reached 38,800 people in 30 days, so that was a tremendous accomplishment for us,” he said.



The Dover Fire Department also picked up 20 new members last year, several who are young. This brings their ranks to 80 active volunteers.

One can feel the sense of pride the firefighters experience when it comes to performing their jobs.



“We’re the only state capital that is 100% volunteer,” Chief Carey said. “These guys do a great job every day for us. You can’t ask for a better group of individuals. They’re team-oriented, they want to move forward, and they’re being very progressive.”



Upon hearing the full report, City Councilman Fred Neil seemed to sum up all the councilmen’s feelings when he told the fire chief, “One word: Bravo!”