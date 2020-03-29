Dover firemen pull two from fire on Artis Drive

DOVER – The Dover Fire Department was alerted for a house fire on Artis Drive just west of Dover just after 9 on Saturday night.

The two occupants of the residence, as well as one firefighter, were taken by Saint Francis Emergency Medical Services and Kent County Department of Public Safety medics to the Bayhealth Hospital-Kent Campus emergency room for evaluation.

The initial crew, a staffed duty crew, made entry through the front door where they encountered one of the home’s residents. She was pulled to safety and said there was still another person in the house. The crew re-entered the residence and was able to find the second subject, a man who was also brought out to safety.

Once all occupants were accounted for, the crew made its way to the seat of the fire in the basement. As additional resources arrived, additional hand-lines were placed in service. Vertical ventilation was achieved on the roof and primary and secondary searches were completed. Due to maneuverability and difficult conditions within the residence, crews had to briefly back out and an evacuation order was given.

Once regrouped, crews were able to make their way back into the house and extensive overhaul was completed.

The scene was turned over to the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.

The Dover Fire Department thanked Camden, Hartly and Marydel’s volunteer fire companies for their assistance on scene, as well as Cheswold and Little Creek’s fire companies for covering Dover’s district while it was on scene.