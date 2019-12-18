Dover food cart ordered to cease and desist

DOVER — An unpermitted food establishment in Dover was ordered to cease and desist all activities following inspection by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Akahieaci had been operating from Momma G’s Soul Food and Jamaican Restaurant at 5409 N. Dupont Highway. An inspector visited on Dec. 10 for 40 minutes and made the closure determination, according to a filed report.

On Tuesday Akahieaci owner Dion Alston described the situation as a “misunderstanding” and said his various sauces combined with rice, chicken, lamb, shrimp and salmon are now featured on Momma G’s menu.

Mr. Alston said he had not received a letter from the DPH. A notice from Delaware Health and Social Services Director Dr. Karyl T. Rattay was sent to the Momma G’s address on Dec. 12 and posted online, along with the inspection report.

The business operated on Mondays and Tuesdays when Momma G’s was closed, according to the report.

Momma G’s has a valid permit and can continue to do business, the inspection said, and no closure sign was posted.

Akahieaci was not permitted as a permanent food establishment or as a cater without premise eatery, according to DPH. A notice was received via Facebook about a mobile cart and fixed location, according to documents. Mr. Alston said the mobile cart had already been shut down.

Fines up to $1,000 will result if Akahieaci reopens without prior approval by the DPH, according to the inspection.

