Dover home damaged by electrical fire

DOVER — An early-morning fire Wednesday in the 600 block of Nimitz Road was caused by an electrical issue, Dover Fire Marshal Jason Osika said.



Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the blaze, which occurred at a two-story, single-family split-level in the White Oak Farms neighborhood, Dover Fire Department Chief David Carey said.



Chief Carey said the call was received at 12:58, and firefighters arrived to find flames showing from the front and rear of the second story and all four adult occupants accounted for outside. The scene was placed under control at 1:27 a.m., and personnel remained on-site until 3:30 a.m. for cleanup efforts.



Mr. Osika reported that damage to the house is in the $150,000 range.



An unresponsive cat was taken from the residence during a primary search, DFD said. It later perished despite lifesaving efforts.



The Little Creek Fire Co. responded, as well, while Cheswold and Camden-Wyoming fire departments covered for DFD at its two stations, Chief Carey said. St. Francis Healthcare emergency medical services was on scene, along with Kent County paramedics and the Dover Police Department.