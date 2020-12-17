Dover/Kent County MPO names new director



DOVER — City of Dover Mayor and MPO Council Chair Robin Christiansen announced Wednesday that Marilyn J. Smith has been named the new executive director of the Dover/Kent County MPO.

Ms. Smith’s 30-year career has included prominent roles in public, private, and nonprofit leadership and economic development, with project management experience building public-private partnerships, leading strategic planning initiatives, and visioning for community development.

Ms. Smith will spend her first 30 days on the job working side-by-side with retiring Executive Director Reed Macmillan. Mr. Macmillan has served as executive director since October of 2017 and announced last month that he would be stepping down at the end of the year.

Ms. Smith is relocating to Delaware from Johnstown, New York. She points to a personal visit to Delaware for a family celebration in 2018 as the spark that ignited her love for the state. “I went back to New York, but my heart stayed here,” she said.

Ms. Smith has a B.S. in Political Science from Weber State University and an MPA from the University of Utah. She is an adjunct faculty member at Excelsior College and Purdue Global University. Her past roles include senior economic development adviser for U.S. Congressman Paul Tonko from 2012 to 2020 and executive director for Cornell University Cooperative Extension in Fulton and Montgomery Counties from 2000 to 2012.

Smith and her team will continue