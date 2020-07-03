Dover library going fine free until Sept. 9

DOVER — The Dover Public Library has announced that all items are being checked in fine free until Sept. 9 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Items may be renewed for the standard three-week renewal period by accessing an individual’s library account online or by calling the library at 736-7030.

Items that are returned to the library via its outdoor materials drop are quarantined before checking in an may remain on a person’s account for up to one week. All items that have been checked out using the library’s curbside service will be due on Sept. 9.