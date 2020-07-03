Dover library going fine free until Sept. 9

Jul 3rd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — The Dover Public Library has announced that all items are being checked in fine free until Sept. 9 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Items may be renewed for the standard three-week renewal period by accessing an individual’s library account online or by calling the library at 736-7030.

Items that are returned to the library via its outdoor materials drop are quarantined before checking in an may remain on a person’s account for up to one week. All items that have been checked out using the library’s curbside service will be due on Sept. 9.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie