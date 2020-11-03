Dover Lions Club Stuff the Truck 2020



DOVER — Dover Lions Club Stuff the Truck event will take place on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in front of Legislative Hall, Martin Luther King Blvd. North in Dover.

The organization will be collecting supplies for Code Purple such as hats, sweaters, long underwear, new socks in bag, gloves, sleeping bags and backpacks. They will also collect nonperishable food for Food Bank of DE, such as hot and cold cereals, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned meats, canned vegetables, spaghetti sauce, etc.

Used eyeglasses will be collected for reuse and distrubution to those in need.

For more information, contact Lion Bruce Marvel at bwm521@verizon.net or 678-2868.