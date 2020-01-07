Dover mayor: Police chief job offer may be made today

DOVER — A job offer to become Dover’s next police chief may be extended as early as this afternoon, Mayor Robin R. Christiansen said Monday.

If a candidate accepts, he or she will be publicly presented for consideration at the City of Dover’s regularly scheduled council meeting on Jan. 13. Council must then approve the selection for hire.

The police chief selection committee is scheduled to meet in closed session today at City Hall beginning at 12:30 p.m. The mayor expects a couple final interviews before a final review and possible decision.

“I’m hoping to have this done by the end of the day (Tuesday),” he said.

Any candidate will not be revealed publicly until presented before council.

On Dec. 10, the mayor said five men and one woman remained among an original candidate field of 22 culled from a nationwide search. There were described as “some local, some not local.”

Capt. Tim Stump has served as acting police chief since May 17, following the retirement of Marvin Mailey. Capt. Stump said earlier that he would not apply for the permanent position.

Other selection committee members include City Manager Donna S. Mitchell, Human Resources Director Kim Hawkins, Council President William F. Hare and Safety Advisory and Transportation Committee chairman Ralph L. Taylor Jr. City Clerk Traci McDowell has been involved in the process as well.

“I think this was a more refined search than (the last process),” Mayor Christiansen said. “We learned a lot from that and conducted this one in a more professional manner that’s hopefully setting the template for making future hires at various levels and departments within the city.”

