Dover Police accepting online complaints

DOVER – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dover Police Department will employ several strategies to ensure the safety of officers and citizens, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said Tuesday.

The department will remain in operation 24 hours a day and will respond to any need for service where an officers’ presence is necessary. The DPD asks that non-emergency (not in progress) calls go to the non emergency number of 736-7111.

Depending on the need for service, citizens will be asked to file reports online at doverpolice.org/crimereport or via telephone. All emergency needs should still go through 911. The link to the online crime report site is also available on the menu of the department’s home page.

The online crime reporting system will be used for crimes/incidents that are not in progress and with no suspect information immediately available. Examples of these incident include, but are not limited to:

• Thefts.

• Criminal mischief (vandalism).

• Theft of services.

• Shopliftings without suspect information.

• Others as deemed necessary by a supervisor.

Any persons who are displaying any symptoms of sickness are discouraged from entering the DPD lobby. Anyone who does not have an emergency or previous request/appointment from an officer is asked to avoid the building if possible.

The DPD’s response will be constantly re-evaluated and updated as necessary to ensure that no interruption to service occurs during this time, Cpl. Hoffman said. Police ask the public to remember that the department is working in a fluid environment and will have to make real-time decisions quickly to ensure the health, safety and welfare of officers, civilian staff and the Dover community.

The DPD will continue to provide its normal services to the city of Dover and will continue to conduct patrols as normal.