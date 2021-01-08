Dover police to host hiring seminar on Jan. 30



DOVER — The Dover Police Department will hold a “How to Succeed in the Hiring Process” seminar on Saturday, Jan. 30, in the James Hutchison Assembly Room of the police department at 400 S. Queen Street in Dover,

The seminar is open to anyone interested in a career with the Dover Police Department as a police officer and will include information about the hiring process, application assistance, specialized units of the agency and a tour of the police department.

Those who are interested do not have to submit an application prior to attending. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and close promptly at 9 a.m. with no late admittance permitted. The seminars typically end by 11 a.m.

Pre-registration is required due to social distancing requirements. To register, e-mail Master Corporal Rich at caleb.rich@cj.state.de.us