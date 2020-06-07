Dover Public Library starting curbside service Monday

DOVER — While still closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns, the Dover Public Library is providing curbside service starting today. The service will be available Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Borrowers can place their requests online through the Delaware Libraries catalog (http://dlc.lib.de.us) or Ask a Librarian Delaware (http://answers.delawarelibraries.org); by using the Delaware Libraries app on a mobile device; or by calling the library at 736-7030.

At this time, only materials located in the library will be able to be filled.

Once notified by text, email or phone call that items are ready for pickup, borrowers will contact the library to set up a pickup time. Curbside pickup is located at the rear entrance of the library by the parking lot with spaces marked on the sidewalk to accommodate social distancing.

For additional information, call the Dover Public Library at 736-7030. Staff are answering the phones Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.