Dover Public Library to begin curbside pickup

DOVER — The Dover Public Library will begin offering curbside service beginning on Monday, June 8. Curbside service will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 3 until 6 p.m.

People are asked to place their requests online using the library catalog, Delaware Libraries app, or AskALibrarian Delaware of by calling the library at 736-7030.

Customers will get notified when their items are available for pickup and can schedule their pickup time by calling the library.

Curbside pickup is located at the rear entrance of the library by the parking lot. Spaces are marked on the sidewalk to accommodate social distancing.

People are asked to approach the table only when directed by staff.