Dover school, church condemned after Isaias

DOVER — Tropical Storm Isaias touched many areas throughout the city of Dover with its destructive force Tuesday morning.

Perhaps hardest hit were the historic William Henry Middle School on Carver Road and Union Missionary Baptist Church on Lincoln Street. Both buildings have been condemned by the city of Dover fire marshal.

William Henry Middle School was originally the William Henry Comprehensive High School, the only high school for African Americans in Dover.

In September 1967, the high school became William Henry Middle School and opened to fifth and sixth grade students as one of two middle schools in the Capital School District.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen toured Dover a couple of times in the aftermath of the tropical storm Tuesday and was saddened by what he saw in the city.

“I was heartbroken to see all the damage throughout the city,” Mayor Christiansen said. “I am saddened to see the damage at William Henry Middle School, which was named after an influential Doverian.

“The building has been a longtime center of not only education, but as a gathering place for graduations, plays, band concerts, school fairs, elections and all types of community activity. My hope is the structure can be repaired.”

Sylvia Henderson, interim superintendent for the Capital School District, said in a letter on the school’s website that every effort will be made to repair and reopen William Henry.

“First and foremost, we hope everyone is safe from Tropical Storm Isaias that moved through our Dover area and vicinity earlier (Tuesday),” Ms. Henderson wrote. “We are thinking of you and hope you are well.

“We wanted to inform you William Henry Middle School sustained some damage from the storm and has been deemed unsafe by the city of Dover fire marshal. This means that the building will be closed until further notice. We remain committed to preserving our historic building and will keep you updated throughout the summer.”

The Capital School District did get a larger time window for making repairs to William Henry since Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday that Delaware schools can open next month with a hybrid learning model, which means a mix of in-person and remote instruction. The district continues to work closely with the Division of Public Health to ensure that it is following all appropriate safety precautions and guidelines.

“Our reopening committees continue to meet. We will be presenting a revised calendar to the board of education for approval (tonight) and more detailed plans will be forthcoming,” Ms. Henderson added.

After touring William Henry on Tuesday evening, Gov. Carney was shocked at the impact the tropical storm had left on Dover, particularly at the school.

“I just think it’s almost a total loss. It’s a significant loss to the community,” said Gov. Carney, who toured damaged sections of Dover and viewed aerial drone footage of the school.

Meanwhile, Union Missionary Baptist Church had large segments of its roof come off during the storm, causing major damage.

“Union Baptist Missionary Church is one of the oldest congregations in the city,” said Mayor Christiansen. “It holds special meaning to me as it was the longtime church of the Rev. J.H. Williams, who was a longtime chaplain of the Dover City Council and was appointed by the late Mayor Crawford J. Carroll.

“Also, my uncle, the late Rev. Roland Coker, preached there. He was appointed as chaplain by me when I was council president. Again, it is my hope that the church will be rebuilt and it’s vital work continues in our city.”

The Dover Fire Department responded to more than 50 calls in six hours Tuesday, the department wrote on its Facebook page.