Dover springing into action with downtown cleanup

DOVER — The city of Dover is getting a head start on spring clean-up initiatives, with City Manager Donna Mitchell saying staff is ready to tackle work and maintenance issues head-on in the downtown area.

Beginning Monday, a month ahead of the city’s Spring Clean Up event, Dover will be starting a large- widespread initiative to help “clean-up” residential and business properties in the city.

Mrs. Mitchell said that working together, Code Enforcement, Fire Marshal’s Office, Public Works Division, Dover Police Department and other city staff will begin to assess the areas and work on maintenance in the city’s right of ways, looking at items such as lighting, trees, streets, curbs, signage, fire hydrants, clean outs and catch basins.

She said this will aid in identifying properties that are not meeting code and will help the city enforce the initiative as needed.

“We are looking at this as an opportunity for much of our attention to be focused together,” Mrs. Mitchell said. “Our goal is to clean up the areas, and to make sure that residents and businesses are taking just as much pride in their properties as their neighbors are.”

Clean-up efforts will start in the downtown area, sprucing up Loockerman and North Streets, Division Street and the streets running parallel to those areas.

“We hope to have the downtown area completed before the warmer weather stays and when we see an uptick in pedestrian traffic,” Mrs. Mitchell added.

Dover’s traditional annual Spring Clean Up event will take place April 13-24 when residents can set out unlimited bulk trash, leaves from their yard, branches and more for clean-up.