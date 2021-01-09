DPH reports an additional 12 COVID-19 deaths

DOVER – An additional 12 deaths were reported in the latest Delaware Division of Public Health COVID-19 case report on Saturday.

The state has now seen 969 coronavirus-related deaths since March 11. Also Saturday, DPH reported there were currently 62 critically ill patients (up three from the previous report) and 464 persons hospitalized (up 13).

The recently announced deaths involved persons from ages 61 to 99, all with underlying health conditions. Five were residents of long -term care facilities. Six were from Kent County, four from New Castle County and two from Sussex County.

An additional 2,037 vaccinations were listed in the daily update, upping the state’s total to 23,851. Another 2,262 negative tests were returned, upping the overall total to 467,649.