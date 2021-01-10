DPH reports three more coronavirus deaths

DOVER – Another 798 positive cases and three deaths were reported in the latest Delaware Division of Public Health update Sunday.



The deaths upped the state’s total to 972 since March and involved victims between the ages of 86 and 91, all with underlying health conditions and residents of long-term care facilities.

Also, current hospitalizations increased by eight to 472 and critically ill patents remained at 62..



Another 2,716 vaccinations were reported, increasing Delaware’s cumulative number to 26,567.

According to DPH, Delaware’s healthcare system status remained stable, with 75% or less of ICU beds and ventilators occupied. Supplies of personal protective equipment were stable as well, with two weeks-plus of inventory available.