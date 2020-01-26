Dr. Wilma Mishoe to resume role on DSU’s Board of Trustees

Dr. Wilma Mishoe is sworn in to resume her term on the DSU Board of Trustees by chairperson Devona Williams. DSU photo

DOVER — Dr. Wilma Mishoe will resume her position on Delaware State University’s Board of Trustees following her tenure as president, officials announced Saturday.

Dr. Mishoe was sworn in during the board’s regular meeting Thursday, when she continued her six-year term, which she was appointed to in 2015 by then-Gov. Jack Markell. Her term expires June 11, 2021.

“It’s the same appointment Gov. Markell made in 2015,” said Carlos Holmes, a spokesman for the university. “The term of the seat had not expired yet, so she’s just picking up and finishing her term because the seat was never filled.”

Dr. Mishoe stepped away from her role as chairperson of the board when she was appointed acting president in 2018, following the resignation of President Harry L. Williams.

In June of that year, she became the permanent president and was the university’s first woman to serve in that leadership role. As president, she followed in the footsteps of her father, Dr. Luna I. Mishoe, who served as president of the institution from 1960-1987.

She retired from the presidency at the end of 2019.

In the two years she served as president, the board did not fill her vacant seat. Mr. Holmes said it was agreed that if Dr. Mishoe should retire from the presidency before the end of her term, she could come back on the board if she desired.