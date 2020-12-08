DRBA meeting next week



DOVER — A virtual public information meeting on the master plan for the Delaware Airpark is scheduled for Dec. 16. It will take place at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to display findings on the existing conditions, forecast of activity, future facility requirements and recommended development plan. Representatives from planning consultant McFarland Johnson Inc. will be present to discuss information via an online PowerPoint presentation. Delaware River & Bay Authority representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments and input from the public.

The presentation will be held via Microsoft Teams, which is accessible even if you do not have Teams on your computer or device. Visit bit.ly/3qE1rG3 to take part. Go to drba.net for more information.