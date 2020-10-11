DRBA police to participate in Drug Take Back Day



NEW CASTLE — The Delaware River & Bay Authority Police Department will participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 24.

This initiative, which focuses on removing potentially dangerous drugs from the nation’s homes, provides an opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceuticals and other medications to law enforcement officers for proper disposal.

The DRBA has established three collection sites for the event: the New Castle Airport Terminal Building, 151 N. DuPont Highway; the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes; and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, New Jersey.

Since the bistate agency began participating in the program in 2010, more than 2,000 pounds of medication have been collected at DRBA sites.

The public can find the nearest collection sites in their community by visiting dea.gov and clicking on the drug disposal icon. After clicking on the icon, individuals can enter their ZIP code and the database will query the collection sites that have been registered and provide them with the nearest location.