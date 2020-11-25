Drive-through food event feeds hungry in Sussex County

Dr. Alisha Broughton directs a patron to the drive-thru pickup area at the food box distribution held Tuesday in Georgetown. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

GEORGETOWN — The line of vehicles was long and winding, at times wrapping around the CHEER Community Center down Sand Hill Road to the Lewes/Georgetown Highway.

Tuesday was family food box distribution day, and Johnny Jones of Bridgeville and Ed Scarborough of Rehoboth Beach were there to pick up boxes of meat, produce and dairy products for those in need.

“Oh my God, it’s a blessing, yes sir,” said Mr. Jones, who left with five family boxes for families in the Seaford/Bridgeville area. “God is good.”

Mr. Scarborough’s minivan was literally packed to the max – 20 boxes and 20 gallons of 2% milk. He headed back to the Rehoboth Bay community where he resides.

“We have a lot of senior citizens, and elderly. And with this COVID, the resources are a little short,” said Mr. Scarborough. “Since COVID has started, I have gone to each of the food drives, like the Food Bank, Love INC, and I take resources to them.”

The drive-thru food event staged in the CHEER Community Center parking lot was facilitated by Dr. Alisha Broughton, pastor of Church Without Walls Outreach Ministries in Ellendale and her nonprofit outreach, Unlimited Expectations Express.

Milford Lions Club member Clyde Bragg loads gallons of milk for a 20-family order pickup Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer delivered the 24 pallets Tuesday morning.

Total distribution included 1,152 food boxes, each containing 12 pounds of produce, five pounds of meat/protein, five pounds of dairy, and 1,152 gallons of milk.

It was staged in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers of Families Food Box Program.

A Western Sussex farm operation had a role.

“I got the idea back in September. I contacted Blessings of Hope, and they connected me with Vincent Farms. They are a farm in Laurel. They go up the road to Pennsylvania to pick up loads of food,” said Dr. Broughton. “All this is money from the government. Churches and nonprofits, they bring it to a location, and you serve the community.”

Dr. Broughton shared the wealth, allocating 200 boxes to the Community Resource Center in Rehoboth, 200 to Beebe Hospital’s resource center and other allotments to nine other churches.

“So not only I am doing it, I am giving it to other communities and other churches that also give to their parishioners or other people in the community as well,” Dr. Broughton said.

Her nonprofit, Unlimited Expectations Express, assists single families and the homeless. “That is my other component of the nonprofit as well,” said Dr. Broughton.

Setup and distribution was bolstered by a battalion of volunteers.

Josiah Miller was on hand, offering “a little muscle” to help unload the tractor-trailer and load boxes into vehicles.

It was a perfect opportunity for the Milford Lions Club to exercise their motto.

Volunteers from the Milford Lions Club man the milk distribution station at the food event staged at the CHEER Community Center parking lot.

“Our motto is ‘We serve’ and we reach out to humanity worldwide. That is why we are here today,” said Viola resident Clyde Bragg, among the Milford Lions lending a helping hand. “This is a wonderful opportunity to help others. We’ve got people in this country that are hurting. I’m a retired nurse from the VA hospital.”

“I tell people ‘If you want to serve humanity, you join the Lions.’ You get so much out of it,” said Mr. Bragg. “I’m blessed. I am truly blessed, and that’s why I am here today because not everybody has the same blessings that I have.”

Before heading to Georgetown to pick up food boxes, Mr. Scarborough stopped in at his church, Epworth, and performed another good deed.

“We (Epworth) usually do like a great big Thanksgiving dinner where you sit down, and we feed 800. COVID would not allow that this year,” said Mr. Scarborough. “So, we did turkey boxes with turkeys and all the ingredients. I went and got 18 of those today and took them to people in Rehoboth Bay.”