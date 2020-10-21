Drive-thru food distribution coming Saturday



CAMDEN – A drive-thru food distribution will be held at two locations on Saturday as part of the Farmers to Families program.

Food boxes containing fresh produce and dairy items will be available beginning at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or as long as supplies last. Distributions will be made at Faith Community Church at 2240 S DuPont Highway, in Camden and at 300 Church, 111 E. Liberty St, Harrington.

Recipients must have a form of ID. Families of five or more may receive two boxes of food. Cars with IDs certifying more than one household can receive more than one box.

The event will be contactless. Recipients will stay in their car and volunteers will load the boxes into their vehicles. There is no charge and no proof of need.

Food pantries wishing to get food boxes should contact Ben Sorrells at The Bridge by emailing ben@887thebridge.com or calling 855-887-8870.