DSP announces promotion to major



DOVER — Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Melissa A. Zebley has announced the promotion of Capt. William Crotty to the rank of major.

Maj. Crotty has been a member of DSP since January 1997 and is a graduate of the 66th DSP Academy class. He was promoted to the rank of captain in 2016 and was assigned as the criminal intelligence commander for the agency.

In spring 2019, Maj. Crotty returned to operations as the commander of Troop 4 in Georgetown.

Also, Maj. Crotty was an 11-year member of the Special Operations Response Team, a member of the DSP 21st Century Policing Committee and served four years (two as chair) of the DSP Diversity Counsel.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Delaware. He is a graduate of the Naval Post Graduate Fusion Center Leaders Program and attended the 248th session of the FBI’s National Academy.