DSU’s Dr. Allen to head Presidential Inauguration Committee

DOVER — On Monday morning, Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen was named to lead the four-member Presidential Inauguration Committee designed to organize activities connected to the swearing-in ceremonies Jan. 20 in Washington.

Dr. Tony Allen

Dr. Allen was named by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to serve as the committee’s chief executive officer, according to a statement from DSU. His appointment is of a personal nature and not connected in any way to his duties as DSU’s president, the university noted.



According to the announcement, Dr. Allen and the president-elect and his family have known each other for 25 years. For four years in the late 1990s, Dr. Allen served as a special assistant and speechwriter for then-U.S. Sen. Biden.



Dr. Allen said he was deeply humbled to be the lead organizer of the historic inauguration “of a good and decent patriot” during an unprecedented time in the country’s history, according to DSU’s announcement.



“As the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden alongside Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be elected Vice President of the United States, will work hard for all Americans and lead us towards our nation’s highest calling — ‘a more perfect union,’” Dr. Allen said in a statement.



“This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”



DSU spokesman Carlos Holmes said Dr. Allen was traveling Monday and not available for an interview.



