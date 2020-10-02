DuPont Nature Center closing for winter



MILFORD — The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve has closed for the winter, with a scheduled reopening Saturday, April 3, 2021 for the spring and summer seasons.

The center is operated by DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife and provides programming and exhibits on Delaware Bayshore aquatic life. During the winter closure, the DuPont Nature Center’s handicapped-accessible observation deck will remain open from dawn to dusk daily. The nature center deck will not be actively maintained while the center is closed, and visitors are advised to consider weather conditions prior to accessing the deck.

The DuPont Nature Center is located at 2992 Lighthouse Road, east of Milford. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information about the DuPont Nature Center and its programs, call 422-1329 or visit de.gov/dnc.