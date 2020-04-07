Dutch Inn, longtime Laurel restaurant, extensively damaged by fire

LAUREL – Fire Monday night caused extensive damage to a popular restaurant and longtime Laurel landmark – Britt’s Dutch Inn.

State Fire Marshal’s Office personal were on scene Tuesday morning.

The restaurant located on South Central Avenue closed March 19 following State of Emergency orders implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigation continued Tuesday into the cause and origin of a fire Monday evening that severely damaged Britt’s Dutch Inn, a longtime Laurel restaurant.

The Dutch Inn has been a community staple since 1946, operating under several ownerships.

According to Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John Galaska, the blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Laurel Fire Department personnel arrived first on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid was requested from neighboring fire companies.

There were no reported injuries.

State fire investigators are conducting the investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in this investigation.

Fire damage is estimated at $500,000.