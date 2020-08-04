Early police investigation finds Milford woman killed by falling tree branch

A Milford woman is believed to have died from a falling tree branch outside her home during high winds and tropical storm conditions brought by Isaias, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.

At around 11:45 a.m., troopers responded to North Shore Drive for a call of a deceased adult female. No foul play is suspected, according to a press release, but the investigation is ongoing.

“The victim was outside assessing storm damage and was struck with a tree branch that fell from a tree,” said State Police Senior Corporal Heather Pepper.

The woman’s body was taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police encouraged the public, if they know someone who is a victim or witness of crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, to call Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center for support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). The public may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.