Early turnout spurs waiting game in Georgetown, Sussex

GEORGETOWN — Crisp autumn weather greeted the early voting wave in Sussex County on Tuesday morning.

At Georgetown Elementary School and other polling sites, it was a waiting game.

Voters at the Georgetown Elementary School polling site stand in line waiting for their turn to cast their votes Tuesday morning. A large early turnout was reported by Department of Elections clerks at the Georgetown polling site. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

“It is worth the wait because exercising your right to vote is important, and especially in this election, well worth it,” said Georgetown resident Wendy Mears.

Following nearly an hour standing in line, around 10 a.m., she cast her vote, saying it went for “what is best for America!”

Department of Elections clerks Mandie Fletcher and Joan Riddle reported heavy, continuous turnout over the first three hours.

“The line has been long. Absolutely, they were lined up all down the building before 7 o’clock,” said Ms. Fletcher.

She estimated the waiting time was “about 45 minutes.”

“And it’s been like this all day, this line,” said Ms. Riddle.

State Rep. Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown, visited the Georgetown Elementary site. She said there were reports of similar large early-voting turnouts in other areas of Sussex County.

“We cannot comment on specific votes while the election is ongoing, but turnout is high throughout Delaware and polling places in all three counties have experienced lines,” Millianie T. Bueno, Delaware Department of Elections Community Relations Officer said.

Meghan Savini, who was accompanied by her 2-year-old daughter, Olive, and 4-year-old son, Nathan, cast her ballot at Georgetown Elementary. She didn’t mind the long wait.

Meghan Savini of Georgetown kneels with her daughter, Olive, and son, Nathan, outside Georgetown Elementary School after waiting an hour in line to vote Tuesday morning. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

“It was an hour, but it was OK. Everyone was nice,” said Ms. Savini. “I voted family values. Family values are important.”

Not everyone was content to play the waiting game, Ms. Fletcher said.

“Some people have come in, and they see the line, and they’re like, ‘OK, I’m definitely coming back later,’” said Ms. Fletcher.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Delaware.