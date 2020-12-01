Easterseals gets grant for technology



Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore announced that it has received a grant from the New Castle County CARES Relief Act Health Equity Grant. The grant funding will make it possible for Easterseals to purchase technology to be loaned to community-based participants who are unable to attend in-person services because of health risks.

“The CARES grant comes at a time when Easterseals needs it the most to help our vulnerable participants remain a part of the community they depend on,” Easterseals President/CEO Kenan Sklenar said in a statement. “This virtual program will enable Easterseals to continue maintaining connection and support with our participants and their family/caregiver during the pandemic. In addition, this model will serve as an option for individuals that may have to quarantine for various health concerns or for future needs relating to outbreaks in the flu virus or potential future pandemics.”

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities and respite services for caregivers. To learn more about how Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call (800) 677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.