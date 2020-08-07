Easterseals to host virtual Caregiver Conference

NEW CASTLE — Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities are hosting the 10th annual Easterseals Caregiver Conference virtually from Aug. 24-28.

The full agenda for the week is listed at www.tinyurl.com/2020CGAgenda. To register, call 302-221-2087 or visit www.tinyurl.com/2020CGCon. It is a free event.

With the support of Highmark Delaware, Easterseals is excited to introduce this year’s Keynote Speaker, Barry J. Jacobs, PsyD. Mr. Jacobs is a clinical psychologist and family therapist. With a passion for enhancing support for family caregivers, he has authored several books and articles, as well as presented nationally and internationally. He also appeared on the Dr. Phil Show in 2017 as a caregiving expert.

The theme of this year’s event is “Caregiving: Thriving not just Surviving.” The topics are pertinent for caregivers caring for loved ones of all ages.

Although virtual, caregivers will be able to connect with and learn from other caregivers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up a conference bag on today at Easterseals, located at 61 Corporate Circle in New Castle. The bags will be filled with information from aging and disability experts and community organizations, including a caregiver book generously supported by WSFS Bank. Caregivers are invited to register for the free week of caregiving resources.