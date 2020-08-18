Egan named Fulton School associate dean

SALISBURY, Md. — Dr. Chrys Egan, professor of communication at Salisbury University, has been named associate dean of the Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts.

Not only a member of the faculty, Dr. Egan has held numerous leadership positions throughout campus, including director of the Youth Innovation Academy, co-director of the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, Faculty Senate president and Business Economic and Community Outreach Network scholar-in-residence.

Dr. Egan is currently the president of the International Leadership Association’s Women and Leadership, second vice president of the Maryland Communication Association, and past president of the Popular Culture Association in the South.

She has 35 academic publications and 50 popular press articles on communication, leadership and culture. Her most recent co-edited book Pathways into the Political Arena: The Perspectives of Global Women Leaders by Information Age was released in 2020. She has taught over 40 different university subjects, mentored more than 100 research students and delivered over 100 conference presentations.