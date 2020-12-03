Electric Cooperative members to receive refunds



GREENWOOD — Delaware Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors has voted to return nearly $8 million in capital credits to the cooperative’s member-owners in December.

Capital credit refunds are also known as the co-op’s profits or margins. Because DEC is a not-for-profit utility, margins are returned to the people the cooperative serves.

To receive a billing credit from the cooperative, you must have been a Delaware Electric Cooperative member in 2009. All eligible members will receive a credit on their December bill.

Active members will not receive a check — they will be able to view the billing credit on their paper bill or by viewing their bill through DEC’s online Smarthub portal or the co-op’s app, DEC Connect.

Members who had an active account in 2009, but are no longer served by DEC, will receive a check for their portion of the retired capital credits. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 72,000 members this Christmas season.

Over the past eight years the Cooperative has returned more than $42 million to its members.

Newer members who were not served by DEC in 2009 will also eventually receive capital credits, but it may take a few years. Capital credits are considered to be a return on the members’ investment in the system. Each month members pay their electric bill, they are helping to pay for improvements to the system that keep the lights on. The immediate payback is in the form of increased reliability and low rates.

Each generation of Cooperative members contributes, builds equity in the Co-op and then is rewarded with a capital credit refund. This system is unique to cooperatives.

Anyone with questions about their capital credit refund should call the Cooperative at 855-332-9090.