Empowerment Grant Program now accepting applications

Jun 18th, 2020

DOVER — Energize Delaware’s Empowerment Grant Program has recently launched a $1 million Community-Scale grant with applications currently being accepted. The program will allow qualified civic organizations, non-profit groups, businesses, municipalities, or associations the opportunity for awards ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 over a 1-2-year period with a rolling application deadline.

The grant funds will support the selected organizations in delivering energy efficiency programs and energy saving educational opportunities to low-income ratepayers located in Delmarva Power’s Delaware service territory.
Interested agencies can review the Grant Application on the Empowerment Grant website at www.EmpowerGrantDE.org.

