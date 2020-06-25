Energize Delaware funds Catholic Charities $200,000

DOVER — Energize Delaware has announced a new partnership with Catholic Charities to create a $200,000 fund to provide emergency financial assistance for utility and fuel bill payments for people at risk of service disconnection. This fund was developed to assist an estimated 400 residents in need who fall between the gaps of other program offerings.

In an effort to keep families and homes safe, Catholic Charities will use the funding provided by Energize Delaware to assist with paying utility bills such as electric, natural gas, propane and oil, to qualified individuals. The emergency financial grant will be paid directly to the utility provider on behalf of the clients.

Once a financial assessment interview has been conducted by case managers, funding will be offered to those who are determined to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This targeted population would include: basic needs clients who do not qualify for the current COVID-19 Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) Housing Assistance Program funds because they have a mortgage; HAP funded clients who need further assistance because those funds only assist with electric and not natural gas, oil or propane; returning HAP clients who will need further utility assistance in the following month(s); bundling additional assistance to those who qualify for a different fund that does not fully address their need; clients who have applied for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis funds who end up not qualifying for those funds; potential clients must complete a Catholic Charities Basic Needs Intake form prior to their first appointment/interview and financial assessment. To do so, please visit the website at https://www.ccwilm.org/basic-needs/, send an email to BasicNeeds@ccwilm.org, and/or call any Catholic Charities locations for assistance.