Erasing eyesores: Downtown Dover Partnership targets graffiti

Recent graffiti that was found on the backs and sides of the Dover Army Navy Store and the Dover Art League off West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been erased with the help of the Downtown Dover Partnership’s Design Committee. (Submitted photos)

DOVER — After a recent town hall meeting aired nuisance problems plaguing Dover’s downtown, a group has worked to erase them, literally.

A small outbreak of graffiti on the backs and sides of buildings in alleyways is a prime example of one of the issues that lead to negative feelings towards downtown, said Tina Bradbury, operations manager for the Downtown Dover Partnership, so her group found money available in its budget to help clean up the vandalism.

The Dover Army Navy Store at 222 W. Loockerman Street and the Dover Art League, at 21 W. Loockerman Street, had both been the locations of recent “tagging” — or graffiti.

“They were rather large in size and were not a good look on the buildings at all and certainly did not send a good message to our downtown visitors,” Ms. Bradbury said.

“We reached out to a contractor who has removed the tags from the buildings already. We felt that the removal had to be done quickly, so we made an executive decision to move forward on the removal. We thought it was fair to offer a 50 percent rebate back to the property owners, since this was an unanticipated expense to them. We looked in the Design Committee budget and there was still money available for the clean-up efforts outlined in the work plans and we felt this measure was well in the scope of the committee plans.”

Ms. Bradbury said she hopes the issues with graffiti will disappear, much like the recent “taggings.”

“We are hoping that there will not be a continued string of tagging and that this sends a message that we are not allowing people to deface properties downtown as we continue with our beautification works,” she said.