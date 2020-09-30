Extra food stamp benefits coming for some



DOVER — Delaware’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will issue another round of monthly emergency food benefits to eligible participants as part of the federal response to the coronavirus.

The emergency benefits for September will be released today and will be automatically loaded to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer cards for use starting Wednesday.

SNAP households already received their regular September benefits on the usual issuance dates. Huseholds that already receive the maximum monthly benefit will not receive additional funds.

An estimated 36,000 households will be eligible to receive the emergency allotment in September, and about $6.9 million in emergency benefits will be issued for the month.

Families will receive differing amounts depending on household size. The amounts are $194 (one person), $355 (two people), $509 (three people), $646 (four people), $768 (five people), $921 (six people), $1,018 (seven people) and $1,164 (eight people). Each additional person past eight generates a extra $146.

Individuals may apply for SNAP at assist.dhss.delaware.gov/ or by calling 1-866-843-7212.