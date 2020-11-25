Family moves into new home for holidays

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity Director of Homeowner Services Danielle Santos, left, presents a Certificate of Completion to Chakia Young upon dedication of Ms. Young’s home Nov. 18. Ms. Young’s son, Kamaj, 5, joined in. (Special to the State News/Ariane Mueller)

DOVER — Chakia Young will serve Thanksgiving dinner with an extra helping of gratitude this year.



For the first time in seven years, the 25-year-old will actually be with her family Thursday. Usually, the single mom is stuck at work, while her family enjoys their meal.



What makes this holiday even more special is that Ms. Young is hosting Thanksgiving — in her own home.



“This is a huge milestone in my life,” said Ms. Young, who has a 5-year-old son, Kamaj. “I’m so blessed and thankful. I worked so hard to become a homeowner and had a lot of self-discipline at a young age to accomplish this. It’s a great feeling.”



Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity helped Ms. Young build her Dover home, which was dedicated Nov. 18.

Chakia Young with her son, Kamaj, inside their house on North New Street in Dover. Ms. Young will be hosting Thanksgiving for her family Thursday in the new Habitat for Humanity home. (Special to the Delaware State News/Ariane Mueller)

For the young mother, the North New Street house has been a true blessing.



“I love the fact that it’s new. I have two bathrooms, and the best part is my stove-top. I love the way it’s designed.”



Ms. Young, an avid chef, plans to put that stove-top to good use on turkey day. She has an ambitious menu planned to show off her culinary skills and to introduce friends to her new home.



She’s making Cornish hens, fried chicken, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, baked macaroni and cheese, homemade dressing, homemade mashed potatoes, butter dipper bread, cranberry sauce, bread pudding, sweet potato pie, banana pudding and a giant serving of happiness.