Farmers should fill out nutrient management report



DOVER — Delaware farmers are urged to complete the Delaware Nutrient Management Program’s annual report mailing as well as an additional 16-question implementation questionnaire. The questionnaire aims to measure nutrient applications and environmental deeds, allowing Delaware to recognize farmers’ stewardship efforts in 2020.

The program has developed a short, online video tutorial to educate participants about the questionnaire, what it means for their operation and Delaware and how to accurately fill out the questionnaire, available at ow.ly/ZESN50Csx19.

For additional information, contact the Delaware Nutrient Management Program at 698-4558.