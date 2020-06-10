Ferry remains under restrictions

LEWES — Cape May–Lewes Ferry officials on Monday announced travel modifications to its COVID-19 restrictions put in place earlier this spring. Effective immediately, bicyclists are now permitted to board the vessel.

All passengers still must wear a face mask and social distance from anyone not in their traveling party. Foot passenger travel remains suspended until further notice. Additionally, reservations are required, and no cash will be accepted.

Guests should enter the terminal via the tollbooth, where they will be checked in and directed to parking areas. Like vehicle passengers, bicyclists are free to roam the outer decks with restrictions. In the event of inclement weather, bicyclists may take shelter under overhangs, while vehicle passengers may be asked to return to their vehicles.

Bicyclists must check in half an hour prior to departure to allow sufficient time to offload the bicycles. Departures will not be held for late arrivals.

The ferry operating schedule has been modified to include four daily departures from both Lewes and Cape May, New Jersey. Vessels will leave Cape May at 7 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. They will depart Lewes at 8;45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Beginning Sunday, the ferry began offering limited food and beverage options via a food cart in Cape May. The options include breakfast sandwiches, hot pretzels, hot dogs, a variety of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Food service outlets inside the ferry terminals and onboard the vessel are currently closed.

Restrooms are open in the terminal prior to departures and on the vessels during the crossing.

Grain On-The-Rocks at the Lewes Terminal is set to open June 11 while On-the-Rocks at the Cape May Terminal is expected to open July 1. Social distancing measures and the wearing of masks will be required at all times when not seated.

Travelers who plan to use the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in the near future are urged to call the ferry guest service center in advance at 800 64 FERRY (800-643-3779) or go to www.cmlf.com.