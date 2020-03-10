FFA holding annual convention this week

DOVER — The Delaware FFA Association will host its 90th annual State FFA Convention this week. The event will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Delaware State University.

FFA members will participate in career and leadership development events, as well as leadership workshops. They will also take part in a day of service: From 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, FFA members from across the state will pack more than 1,000 blessing bags for veterans at the Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village in Dover. The bags will include toiletries and games and will be distributed to the five Veteran Affairs facilities in Delaware.

For more information about the convention, visit www.delawareffa.org or contact Bart Gill at bart.gill@doe.k21.de.us.