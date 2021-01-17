Fire in Milford on Saturday night

On Saturday night, a vacant property in Milford briefly went up in flames.

Brennon Fountain, a volunteer firefighter with Milford’s Carlisle Fire Company, was driving by 514 North Church Street when he saw smoke billowing from the building.

Putting out the fire. Courtesy of Jason James.

He called 911, said Fire Chief Ryan Knowles, and the rest of the fire department was on the scene by 8 p.m.

“We had the fire out in about ten minutes,” Mr. Knowles said. “We had it under control in about a half-hour, forty minutes.”

He said the fire was small and that the building could likely be repaired.

“It was pretty much a room and contents up on the second floor, in the back room,” Mr. Knowles said.

After the blaze. Courtesy of Jason James.

Although he said the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire, the structure did appear to be under construction.

Mr. Knowles said the cause of the blaze is still being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshal.