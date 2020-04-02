Updated: Firefighters respond to Dover apartment blaze

DOVER – Crews responded to a blaze through the roof of a multi-story apartment building at Baytree Apartments in the 200 block of Bay Tree Road in Dover this morning.

According to a Dover Fire Department run log, the call arrived at 10:09 a.m.

The City of Dover later issued this message on its Facebook page:

“To the victims whose identification was verified associated with the fire at Baytree, change of hotel location. Please go to Mainstay Suites near Blue Hen Mall where Red Cross is now on location.”

In addition to Dover FD, crews from Little Creek, Cheswold and Camden-Wyoming fire companies assisted.

Note – this has been updated from the original post.