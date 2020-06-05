First State Community Action Agency receives grant

NEW CASTLE — First State Community Action Agency announced a $17,076 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation which will enable the organization to assist Delaware renters in navigating what programs they are eligible for in getting back on track with their rental payments.

In response to COVID-19, the Wells Fargo Foundation COVID-19 Housing Counseling Support initiative will help national nonprofit housing intermediaries, local housing counselors, and nonprofit housing providers to support housing stability for more than 100,000 renters and homeowners across the U.S. facing financial challenges. Strategies include expanding the capacity of housing counselors to respond to renters and homeowners as well as supporting nonprofits that provide affordable rental homes and services.

The grants build upon Wells Fargo Foundation’s $175 million commitment to assist people and communities in response to COVID-19. Since March, more than 300 grants have been made to help nonprofits provide urgent housing services for vulnerable populations. The Wells Fargo Foundation philanthropy strategy is focused on keeping people in their homes, small business support, and financial health in collaboration with national and local organizations.

In addition to First State Community Action Agency, other Wells Fargo Foundation COVID-19 Housing Counseling Support grantees include: Enterprise Community Partners, GreenPath, HomeFree-USA, Housing Partnership Network, National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, National Foundation for Credit Counseling, National Urban League, Navicore Solutions, NID Housing, NeighborWorks America, Rural Community Assistance Corporation, UnidosUS and USA Homeownership Foundation DBA Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals