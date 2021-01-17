Five days of inauguration programming announced

WASHINGTON — Inauguration programming kicked off this weekend and will continue through Wednesday evening, officials announced Saturday.

Over the course of five days of programming, “America United” inaugural activities will honor traditions while safely allowing more Americans than ever before to participate from their own homes, officials said.

All inaugural events will stream online, as well as Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. Additional activities, timing, and details that are to be announced will be updated at HERE BidenInaugural.org/schedule.

Sunday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.: We The People Concert

The PIC will host a “first of its kind virtual inaugural concert.”

The concert will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing and feature other speakers and performers, including AJR, Michael Bivins, Connie Britton, Fall Out Boy, Ben Harper, Carole King, Kal Penn, James Taylor and will.i.am.

The event will also feature messages from President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.

Supporters interested in joining can visit online for more information.

Monday, Jan. 18: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service

The PIC is partnering with local, state and national organizations on service events for the National Day of Service on Jan. 18, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Learn more here.

The National Day of Service will culminate in an hour-long celebration, beginning at 8 p.m. that will feature a diverse array of entertainers, speakers and stories celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Confirmed participants include Aloe Blacc, Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Chesca, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield, Bebe Winans, and more.

The event will be streamed online and PIC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Tuesday, Jan. 19:

Discovery Inc. and Discovery Education will provide a virtual learning experience to educators, students and families at noon.

The program will feature a greeting to students from Dr. Biden and provide behind the scenes access to this historic event through a series of interviews with inaugural experts and historians. Additional learning resources are available here.

The program will be streamed online and will air the same week on Discovery Family and in Spanish on Discovery Familia.

At 5:30 p.m., the PIC will host a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country. A Washington, D.C. ceremony will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

PIC is inviting cities and towns around the country to join Washington, D.C. in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

The memorial will be streamed here and PIC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Inauguration Day

The PIC will host a curated livestream for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The livestream, hosted by award winning entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer, will feature a special message from Dr. Biden; commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar; a segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon; excerpts of student voices from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs “We the Young People” programming; trivia questions, including some asked by Mr. Emhoff; segments produced by the Library of Congress; and other special features.

The program will be streamed here and PIC’s YouTube channel; broadcasted by Nickelodeon and Discovery Education and steamed via their websites, apps, and social media platforms; steamed online by PBS NewsHour, Amazon Prime Video, and on ABC Owned Television Stations’ 32 connected TV Apps across Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; and Spanish-language broadcast to air on Discovery Familia later on Jan. 20.

Later the day, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. A time has not yet been released.

After they take their oaths of office, Mr. Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to “defeat the pandemic, build back better and unify and heal the nation.”

The program will be streamed online and expected to be carried live on all major networks and platforms.

It will also be streamed live on PIC social media channels, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch, as well as Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201).

On the East front of the U.S. Capitol, Mr. Biden, hosted by the Commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, will review the readiness of military troops. Every branch of the military will be represented in this event.

The program will be streamed online and PIC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Following the inauguration, Mr. Biden, Dr. Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and Mr. Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

They will be joined by President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

It will be streamed at here and PIC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Mr. Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

It will be streamed here and PIC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

The president-elect will receive a Presidential Escort to the White House. This will be followed by a “Parade Across America,” which will be televised for the American people and feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.

It will be streamed online and PIC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

To conclude the five days, a capstone program featuring remarks by Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, showcasing “the American people’s resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” according to a news release.

Hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring appearances by Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington, this 90-minute program will include performances at iconic locations across the country by Foo Fighters, John Legend, Lin Manuel Miranda, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi, with more to be announced.

The program will begin at 8:30 p.m.