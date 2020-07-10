Flags to be lowered for passing of former Rep. Clark

DOVER — With the passing of former state Rep. Donald Clark on June 24, Gov. John Carney has ordered the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff today as a mark of respect for Mr. Clark and his service to Delaware.

Mr. Clark was first elected to the Delaware House of Representatives in 1982 as the 29th District’s Representative and served in the General Assembly for 12 years. While there, he chaired the Agriculture Committee and served on the Small Business and Natural Resources Committees.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Mr. Clark are private. Flags are to be lowered to half-staff this morning and returned to full staff at the close of business today.