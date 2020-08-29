Flood advisory issued for Kent and Sussex counties due to heavy rainfall

Showers and thunderstorms may result in flooding in northern Sussex County and southern Kent County, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to one inch of rain has fallen by 9:30 a.m. Heavy thunderstorms will cause minor flooding and overflowing in poor drainage areas.

Milford, Harrington, Lewes, Milton, Bridgeville are among towns in Delaware that could experience flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The flood advisory remains in effect until 12:15 p.m.

Runoff from heavy rainfall will flood small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.